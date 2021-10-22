UA homecoming game to boost local Tuscaloosa economy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of Alabama football fans are rolling into Tuscaloosa for homecoming weekend to watch Bama play Tennessee, its longtime rival. The big gameday weekend is also great for the local economy.

Tina Jones says Hotel Indigo has sold out of rooms. 101 are booked for fans in town to see the Crimson Tide play the Volunteers. Jones is the director of sales at the hotel.

“Having homecoming weekend is fabulous for all our hotels and restaurants because it gives us a sold-out experience. And this is good because the last year and half it has been a little up and down. But we are excited business is good for our hotel,” said Jones.

It is a similar story at World of Beer restaurant in downtown Tuscaloosa on University Boulevard. Owner Danial Eggers says he expects customers to pack his establishment from Friday night through Sunday.

“For us, the spring and football season is the time we really need to make money so we can pay our bills. And this is one of those huge weekends when we will do amazing business. The game weekend is really huge for us,” said Eggers.

Kickoff is Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Bryant Denny Stadium. The Chamber of Commerce tells CBS 42 the homecoming weekend should generate $20 million for the local economy.