UA group honors slain Tuscaloosa police officer by donating $16,000 to fund

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A group at the University of Alabama paid respect to a fallen officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department by donating to a fund set up in his name.
On Thursday, the Panhellenic Council for Greek Organizations at the University of Alabama presented a check for $16,000 to Sgt. Sebo Sanders at the Tuscaloosa Police Department in memory of Ofc. Dornell Cousette, who was killed in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant on Sept. 16.
The money will be deposited in a trust account at Bryant Bank.
