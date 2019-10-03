UA group honors slain Tuscaloosa police officer by donating $16,000 to fund

Sgt. Sebo Sanders of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, left, receiving a $16,000 check from the the Panhellenic Council for Greek Organizations at the University of Alabama in honor of Ofc. Dornell Cousette. (Courtesy of the Tuscaloosa Police Department)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A group at the University of Alabama paid respect to a fallen officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department by donating to a fund set up in his name.

On Thursday, the Panhellenic Council for Greek Organizations at the University of Alabama presented a check for $16,000 to Sgt. Sebo Sanders at the Tuscaloosa Police Department in memory of Ofc. Dornell Cousette, who was killed in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant on Sept. 16.

The money will be deposited in a trust account at Bryant Bank.

