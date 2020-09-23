UA fans excited to see new and improved Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Crimson Tide fans are counting down the days until Bama play the first home game at Bryant Denny Stadium against Texas A&M October 3.

Many football fans are also excited to see what the new and improved stadium renovation looks like inside the stadium.

Jahnaya Cosby, a freshman at the University of Alabama who has never watched an Alabama football game live, says she appreciates what the university is doing to make improvements to the stadium.

“I think it’s cool that my school University of Alabama is doing updates into our stadium in order to enhance the experience of fans and students and even alumni on game days,” Cosby said.

The $107 million project began shortly after the 2019 season ended. The upgrades include new premium seats and larger video boards, along with expanded concourses.

Paige Hoss shares her friend’s excitement. Hoss is also a freshman and is looking forward to seeing the renovations.

“I think the stadium looks beautiful and I think going to a game there will still mean I get the full experience even if I’m not next to a big group of my friends next to me,” Hoss said.

This week, UA Athletics Director Greg Byrne posted 15 pictures from inside the stadium.

Some of the new updates include new additional West side elevators and stairs, four new video boards, an expanded west upper deck, a new press box, student plaza and new additional student concessions.

