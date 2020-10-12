UA Education Policy Center to release ‘Black Belt Health Care Report’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Education Policy Center released its “Black Belt Health Care Report.”
The report detailed demographic, economic, and education issues facing the Black Belt in Alabama.
Sen. Doug Jones joined the announcement and spoke on the topic of the region health officials call “underserved.”
You can watch the full release above. For more information, click here.
