UA cheerleader to appear on ‘The Greatest #AtHomeVideos’ Friday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A University of Alabama cheerleader will be showing off his moves tonight on CBS’s newest TV show, “The Greatest #AtHomeVideos.”

UA cheerleader Tony Bell had Cedric the Entertainer counting on both of his hands just how many flips he can do in a row.

The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, airs tonight at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.

Watch Bell’s amazing skill in the video above!

