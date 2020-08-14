UA cheerleader to appear on ‘The Greatest #AtHomeVideos’ Friday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A University of Alabama cheerleader will be showing off his moves tonight on CBS’s newest TV show, “The Greatest #AtHomeVideos.”
UA cheerleader Tony Bell had Cedric the Entertainer counting on both of his hands just how many flips he can do in a row.
The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, airs tonight at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.
Watch Bell’s amazing skill in the video above!
LATEST POSTS
- Health experts say Alabama is seeing downward trend in cases but urge caution ahead flu season
- Florida hospital loses body of newborn baby, lawsuit says
- Clanton will be electing a new mayor for the first time in 36 years
- Oklahoma student who ‘knowingly had COVID-19’ attends first day of school
- 5-year-old shot, killed in front yard remembered by community; 25-year-old charged