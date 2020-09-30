UA cancels spring break to ‘mitigate’ potential COVID-19 spread, winter break extended

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has decided to cancel spring break next semester to avoid potential spreading of the coronavirus.

The university made the announcement Wednesday saying the semester will start a week later than originally scheduled to make-up for the lost week in the spring.

Here is the new schedule for UA for Spring 2021:

  • Jan. 13 – Classes start
  • Jan. 18 – MLK Jr. Day (campus closed)
  • Jan. 20 – Last day to drop classes
  • March 15 – Wellness/study day (classes canceled)
  • April 26-30 – Final exams
  • April 30-May 1 – Commencement

