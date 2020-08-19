UA announces COVID-19 classroom safety upgrades

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — When classes get underway Wednesday at the University of Alabama, students can expect lots of new changes inside classrooms to help protect them from COVID-19.

Plexiglass shields have been installed in front of podiums in classrooms. Matt Fajack is the UA Vice President for finance and operations. He says the goal is to protect students, faculty and staff from coronavirus.

“Many students need a face-to-face learning experience. We have limited space so doing things like you see behind me in this room and we’ve added plexiglass to increase the capacity for seating. We need to provide the safest environment possible for our faculty staff and students to limit the spread of COVID-19 within our university and within our community and within our state,” Fajack said.

Workers have also added 300 hand sanitizing stations, hands-free modifications to restroom doors, signs providing information on preventing the spread of COVID-19. UA student Jacquee Jessop says the upgrades for safety makes her feel more comfortable.

“Anytime I touch something It freaks me out. So having hand sanitizer everywhere is really great and the plexiglass makes me feel safer and when I go on campus to Starbucks they have a barrier. So all the precautions are really nice.”

The safety upgrades cost $2.5 million.

