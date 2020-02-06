U.S. Marshals capture fugitive wanted for Mobile highway killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force has captured a wanted fugitive Thursday.
Anthony Stoddard, 26, is accused of shooting Tamertius Richards on Mobile Highway back on Jan. 17. Richards was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Stoddard had not been found until Thursday. He has been charged with murder by the Montgomery Police Department. MPD says after an initial investigation, the shooting occurred as a result of a verbal altercation that escalated.
No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.
LATEST POSTS
- Ivey wants to form study group on gaming and lottery in Alabama, some think that is not enough
- Trump celebrates acquittal, end of impeachment trial
- Freddie Roach Added to Alabama Football Coaching Staff
- Lawmakers respond to President Trump’s post-impeachment speeches
- BPD investigating deadly shooting in Ensley, no suspects in custody