U.S. Marshals capture fugitive wanted for Mobile highway killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force has captured a wanted fugitive Thursday.

Anthony Stoddard, 26, is accused of shooting Tamertius Richards on Mobile Highway back on Jan. 17. Richards was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Stoddard had not been found until Thursday. He has been charged with murder by the Montgomery Police Department. MPD says after an initial investigation, the shooting occurred as a result of a verbal altercation that escalated.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

