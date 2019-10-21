US Air Force involved in Sunday night Calhoun County search of crashed plane, victim recovered

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Calhoun County Sherrif Wade, around 7 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Air Force Search and Rescue out of Pensacola, Florida reached out to Calhoun County dispatch to report that a single-engine plane was down.

The air force provided dispatch the last location of the plane. Calhoun County Sherrif’s Office deputies arrived at the scene where it was already dark. The plane went down in a heavy wooded area, making it difficult to see.

The Calhoun County Sheriff noted that they had received no calls of a wrecked plane.

The Alabama Wing Civil Air Patrol (part of the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary) attempted to fly in search of the missing plane, but the weather kept their helicopter from taking flight.

The air force called back dispatch with updated coordinates of the missing plane which were 2.5 miles different from the initial report. The plane was supposedly in the Old Ft. McClellan area, where it is the highest ridge. It is a very remote location.

Calhoun County deputies used four-wheelers in the search, requesting U.S. Fish and Wildlife to open the area near Bain Road. Deputies found the GPS location that was 20 feet from the crash.

Deputies recovered the body of a lone person in the plane around 11-11:30 p.m.

The Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board joined deputies at the scene of the crash.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the plane was coming from Muscle Shoals and heading toward Peach Tree City in Georgia.

The family of the pilot called Calhoun deputies also and used the “find my phone” feature to provide locations and coordinates to find the victim.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.