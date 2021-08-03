Tyson Foods: Operations at Hanceville poultry plant have not resumed after fire, employees still being paid

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tyson Foods released a statement to CBS 42 Tuesday regarding the large fire at a Hanceville chicken rendering plant Friday.

According to a spokesperson with the company, operations at the River Valley Ingredients have not resumed “just yet” but the plant’s intention is to rebuild the area that was damaged in the fire first.

The statement from Tyson also said 85 employees worked at the plant and have since been moved to work in other areas of operation. They are still being paid at this time, according to the spokesperson.

The fire took several hours to put out and several fire departments responded to the call last week.

Tyson also says that the fire has not impacted the poultry rendering needs in the state of Alabama.