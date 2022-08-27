TONIGHT: Showers ending this evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.





SUNDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy by lunchtime. Scattered showers and storms develop in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs approach 90°.





MONDAY/TUESDAY: Tropical moisture will remain in West Alabama Monday, but some mid-level dry air east of I-65 will limit rain coverage Monday in East Alabama. Still, any one spot could deal with a heavy downpour, but highest coverage of scattered storms Monday will be west of I-65. On Tuesday, rain coverage will be a bit more even as moisture content will be a bit more evenly spread and a weak cool-front pushes in from the north.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: A cool front slowly pushes through Central Alabama through the day Wednesday. By lunchtime, that front will be ushering drier air in north of I-20, but a few scattered downpours will be possible through the second half of the day south of I-20. Thursday sees the drier air win out, leading to abundant sunshine and what appears to be a completely dry day.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Models diverge a bit on moisture return beyond Thursday, but as of now there’s enough support for moisture return to mention at least a few isolated showers and storms Friday into the start of the weekend. High temperatures will remain close to the 90° mark.

TROPICS: There are now three separate tropical disturbances the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for development.

A surface trough moving into the Northwest Caribbean sea has a low chance, around 20%, of development into a tropical depression over the next 5 days. A broad tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is moving gradually west-northwestward towards the Leeward Islands. Ensemble model guidance has shown some support for this system organizing and strengthening over the next few days, and the NHC is now giving this system a 40% chance of development into a tropical depression over the next 5 days. A wave currently located over Africa will move into the Atlantic early next week. Some gradual development is possible next week. The NHC is giving this wave a 20% chance of development into a tropical depression over the next 5 days.

