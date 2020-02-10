2-year-old accidentally killed in shooting to be laid to rest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, family and friends will gather to say a final goodbye to a two-year-old, who accidentally shot himself at the Red Roof Inn, in Mobile.

Investigators say the toddler, Corey Davis Jr., found a loaded gun that was left unsecured.

Corey’s mother Dynesha Harris, and her friend, Tony Fowler were arrested and charged with manslaughter, after the two-year-old’s death.

Harris is out of jail on a $7500 bond.

Fowler is still in jail without bond. Investigators say charges could be upgraded pending autopsy results.

