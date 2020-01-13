Two year anniversary of Kat West’s murder, trial expected this year

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT)– It’s been two years since a Calera woman was found dead outside her suburban home.

Kathleen “Kitty Kat” West was a 42-year-old mother and an adult-themed model on a subscription-only website.

On the morning of January 13, 2018, Calera Police responded to a call from a neighbor who discovered Kat’s body.

According to former reports, investigators found her lying on the ground, a cell phone and a bottle of Lucid Absinthe next to her body.

Court documents say Kat was killed from a strike to the head with the Lucid Absinthe bottle.

In February 2018, police arrested her husband, William Jeffery “Jeff” West, and charged him with murder.

A judge set bail at $500,000. According to Shelby County jail records, Jeff is still imprisoned waiting trial.

CBS 42 reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and learned the trial is expected to take place this year, but we are still waiting to learn an official date.

Jeff’s attorney John Robbins released a statement shortly after Jeff’s arrest in 2018. Court documents show Jeff is pleading not guilty.

Robbins also sat down with CBS 42 to discuss the case.

CBS 42 reached out to Robbins for a statement ahead of the upcoming trial, and we are waiting on a response.

Since the 2018 murder, a Facebook group has been created to share theories about what possibly happened to Kat.

Monday morning, one member shared a post in the group recognizing the two year anniversary. Other group members began paying their respects to Kat.

CBS 42 reached out to Jeff’s family in December. The family declined to speak on the case, but say they along with Kat’s mother and father, John and Nancy Martin, visit Jeff frequently and they are concerned about his health.

CBS 42 will update this story as more information about the upcoming trial becomes available.