Two-time Olympic Hurdler weighs in on the return of Big Ten Fall Sports

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – Two-time Olympic Hurdler Jeff Porter, A former University of Michigan NCAA All-American, is excited for the return of fall sports in the Big Ten. The 2007 NCAA Indoor National Champion in the 60 meter hurdle says as a fan he was glad to see Big Ten sports back in action. Porter says, “The medical advice and opinions have changed with the ability to get rapid testing, now it’s a likelihood that we are going to have football. So I’m happy to see that.”

Porter spoke with Art Franklin on the digital program, “The Morning Jam”, on The CBS 42 Facebook page. He also talked about being an Olympian, competing in the London and Rio games. His wife, Great Britain Hurdler Tiffany Porter, and sister-in-law are both Olympians. Porter says the family affair at the Olympics was just like a fairy tale. In response to the World Games coming to Birmingham in 2022, Porter says if would have liked the opportunity to compete in a World Games.