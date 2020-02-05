Multiple school systems and daycares delayed, closed after overnight severe weather

CENTRAL ALABAMA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (2/6/20): Multiple school districts have delayed class Thursday morning after a line of severe thunderstorms blew through the state. Here is a running list of school systems that have posted changes because of the storms.

Wednesday closures and cancelations:

Wallace State Community College will be closing at 3 p.m. due to the possibility of severe weather.

Winfield City Schools will be released at 1:30 p.m. today.

Haleyville City Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. today. The school system has also canceled after school activities.

Sumiton Christian School will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

Walker County Schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m. and will not have any after school activities.

Etowah County Schools has canceled all after school activities including extended day.

All after school activities including Extended Day Programs have been canceled today February 5, 2020, due to the threat of severe weather. — Etowah Co. Schools (@ECBOE) February 5, 2020

Restoration Academy will be canceling all after school activities.

Five Points Baptist Church Northport has canceled Wednesday activities.

Bessemer City Schools will cancel all after school activities.

Cullman County Schools will be released at 1:30 p.m.

Gardendale First Baptist Church has canceled all Wednesday activities.

Thursday morning delays

Hale County Schools will be dismissed at 2 p.m. and will have a 2-hour delay Thursday morning. Buses will run two hours later than normal schedule.

Jefferson County Schools have canceled all after school activities for Wednesday and will also have a two-hour delay for Thursday.

Jefferson County Christian Academy will be closing at 3:15 p.m. and they will have no after school activities. The academy will be opening at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

John Caroll Catholic High School will have a two-hour delay Thursday, opening at 10 a.m.

Fairfield City Schools will have a two-hour delay Thursday, opening at 10 a.m.

Homewood City Schools will be delayed until 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Calhoun County Schools will be delayed 2 hours Thursday.

Jacksonville City Schools will be delayed 2 hours Thursday.

Oxford City Schools will be delayed 2 hours Thursday.

Piedmont City Schools will be delayed 2 hours Thursday.

Hoover City Schools will be delayed by 2 hours. Buses will run their routes exactly two hours later than normal.

Kiddie Academy will be delayed until 8:30 a.m.

Alabaster City Schools will be delayed by two hours.

Casa Preschool at Asbury will open at 10:30 a.m.

Mt.Pilgrim Christian Academy and Daycare will be delayed, the academy until 9 a.m. and the decare until 8 a.m.

Shelby County Schools will be delayed by two hours.

Glen Iris Baptist will be delayed by two hours.

Ephesus Academy will be delayed by two hours.

Talladega City Schools will be delayed by two hours.

Talladega County Schools will be delayed by two hours.

Olivet Monumental Baptist Church Daycare will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Pell City Schools will be delayed by two hours for students and staff.

Thursday Closures

Coosa County Schools closed Thursday.

Randolph County schools closed due to overnight weather.

St. Clair County High School will be closed Thursday due to flash flooding and dangerous road conditions.

Due to the flash flooding and dangerous road conditions, all St Clair County Schools will be closed today, February 6th. As always, the safety of our students and staff are top priority. Thank you have a great day. pic.twitter.com/vITbgs22JE — St Clair Co High School (@ScchsSaints) February 6, 2020

This list will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS