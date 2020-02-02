Two people killed in Birmingham fire, including child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people, including a young child, were killed in an early morning fire Sunday.

According to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carillo with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to a house fire at 4:27 a.m. in the 4200 block of 8th Avenue North. Five people were inside the home and two people were able to get out. An adult male and a 2-year-old were killed.

A 10-year-old child was transported to a local hospital. A firefighter was also injured and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The home is considered a total loss and, according to Carillo, it is unknown whether smoke detectors were installed inside the home.

The identities of the victims have not yet been publicly released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

