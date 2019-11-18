Two People Found Dead in Shelby County Apartment

Breaking News
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala.- The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were found dead in an apartment complex Sunday night.

Deputies were called to the 400 block of Meadow Drive in the unincorporated part of the county. This is located off Brook Highland Parkway.  Investigators say they got a call from a third-party about 6:30 p.m. Sunday about an altercation at the apartment complex.

When deputies entered the apartment, they say they found two people dead inside. Investigators say this incident involves two adults. They also say they feel confident this is an isolated incident.

As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.

