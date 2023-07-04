OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Oxford police officers have been deployed overseas, and the Oxford Police Department is gathering supplies to send them care packages.

Out of security concerns, Oxford PD Chief Bill Partridge said he could not reveal details about their missions or ranks but did say that these two officers, who are also soldiers, left the country a few weeks ago as part of their regular deployment.

One soldier went to Poland while the other went to Kosovo. Partridge said they’ll be there about a year.

“We see ourselves as family members at the police department. We try to treat each other as family members, so we just want to make sure that they’re taken care of,” Partridge said.

The department is currently collecting everything from personal items to letters to cigars to food and even some Fourth of July staples, such as apple pie, to send to them.

Partridge said it’s an important reminder that this kind of sacrifice is the reason we celebrate Independence Day.

“We’re with them every day. We think about them, and they’re in our thoughts and prayers … By sending them those care packages, it lets them have a little piece of home while they’re away from us,” Partridge said.

He added they’re grateful for the support they’ve already received from the Oxford community. If you’d like to donate, the Oxford Police Department needs it within the next 10 days.