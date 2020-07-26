Two men arrested for human trafficking, several women rescued

Williams (left) and Wright (right) arrested on multiple charges. Photos courtesy of West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force .

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) –Two men were arrested after the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover operation on the 3600 Block E. Mcfarland Blvd. on July 24.

As a result of the operation, several victims were rescued and have been transported to a safe location for treatment and services. The task force also found probable cause to arrest Demetris Wright, 26, and Isaiah Williams, 25.

Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and felony promoting prostitution. Wright’s bond is set at a total of $20,000 and Williams’ bond is set at a total of $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected to be filed.

The task force says the I-20/59 Corridor, continues to be a travel route for those engaged in human trafficking.

