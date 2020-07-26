Two men arrested for human trafficking, several women rescued

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) –Two men were arrested after the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover operation on the 3600 Block E. Mcfarland Blvd. on July 24.
As a result of the operation, several victims were rescued and have been transported to a safe location for treatment and services. The task force also found probable cause to arrest Demetris Wright, 26, and Isaiah Williams, 25.
Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and felony promoting prostitution. Wright’s bond is set at a total of $20,000 and Williams’ bond is set at a total of $30,000.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected to be filed.
The task force says the I-20/59 Corridor, continues to be a travel route for those engaged in human trafficking.
