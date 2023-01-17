ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16.

According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

While on the scene of the shooting, officers were told Brown was also shot and driven to Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. Brown, of Anniston, died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Anniston Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Anniston Police.