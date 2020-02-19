Hillview, Crumly Chapel schools to merge in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, Ala. (WIAT) — Hillview Elementary and Crumly Chapel Elementary Schools are officially merging.

The new K-5 school will be named after U.W. Clemon, a former Alabama state senator and former federal judge. Clemon was the first black federal judge in Alabama, having been appointed in 1980 by President Jimmy Carter.

The new school site is directly across the street from Minor High School off of Minor Parkway. Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said low enrollment is an issue at Hillview and Crumly Chapel, adding that students are limited by the programs.

“These two schools are old schools and it was time to rebuild them and so now they’re getting a brand new school,” Gonsoulin said.

The new school will hold 700 students and have a storm shelter. The 90,000 square foot school will also include a media center. Each classroom will have 25 Chromebook laptop computers.

Principals at Crumly Chapel and Hillview elementary schools are pleased with the upgrade.

“These children deserve a lot better,” Hillview principal Bert Stewart said.

U.W. Clemon Elementary School is scheduled to combine by January 1, 2021.

LATEST POSTS