Two in custody after pursuit in stolen vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase that began in Birmingham.
27-year-old Xavier Wright and 23-year-old Joshua Thomas were taken into custody for receiving stolen property.
Around 12:30 P.M. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2020, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted by flock technology of a stolen vehicle on the eastern side of Jefferson County. Deputies located the vehicle as it was entering I-59 Northbound in Roebuck. They attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over. Near exit 166, the driver attempted to pass a vehicle and struck a large delivery truck. Deputies were able to take the driver and an occupant into custody without further incident.
Wright was also charged with a host of misdemeanor charges he incurred during the pursuit. He also had two existing outstanding warrants for first-degree robbery. Thomas also had two existing outstanding first-degree robbery charges, as well as an outstanding failure to appear warrant on second-degree theft of property.
There were no injuries incurred during the pursuit and arrest of the two men.
