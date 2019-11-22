2 Hoover City schools participate in Diaper Drive Challenge

We’re in store for a rainy end of the week and the start of the weekend as a cold front approaches. The primary rain chances on Friday will be associated with a front that will still out to our west, but will be close enough to bring showers and some heavier downpours to the area. Temperatures will sit mostly in the mid to upper 60 through the day with the waves of rain moving in and out. A surface low will form to our west on Friday night and Saturday and push another cold front through on Saturday.

This front will also have rain with it, with a few rumbles of thunder possible, we don’t expect any severe weather. The timing of the rain will be important for those looking to head out to watch some football. Rain will be around Saturday morning but should clear out in west Alabama but just afternoon (for all you Tide fans, rain should be all done by halftime). If you’re watching the Tigers on the Plains, we think the rain will stick around for most of the game. If you are watching the Blazers in Birmingham, a few showers will be around before the game but should clear out by game time.