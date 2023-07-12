BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham firefighters were seriously injured after being shot at a fire station Wednesday morning.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the firefighters were shot inside Fire Station 9 in the 1200 block of 27th Street North around 8:30 a.m. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmand said the firefighters had likely just made a shift change and the back door was open, as it usually is for the public.

Both have been taken to a hospital in the area and law enforcement is on the scene. The shooter is still at large.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.