BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With Halloween night just around the corner, local law enforcement want to make sure children stay safe.

Leeds Police Department Chief, Paul Irwin tells CBS42 when the costumes go on, kids often think they become invincible, but harmful threats are still present.

Chief Irwin says there are several hazards like unsafe treats that could put your child’s safety at risk, and that parents should always inspect their kids’ candy before consumption.

”People are overdosing on fentanyl, so I would say that, and it only takes a minuet amount of that,” Chief Irwin said. “So, I would be concerned with that if my children were out going trick or treating.”

“There would be nothing scarier as a parent than to worry about somebody giving your child something at Halloween that could hurt them,” said Eva Robertson, a supervisor of Protective Stadium’s ‘Trick or Treat in the Suites’.

This is a concern that leads some to participating in more controlled environments like community organized trunk or treats.

“You have more people that’s around so they can see what’s going on, you know, I’m pretty sure nobody will harm the kids and put nothing in their candy here,” said Ashley Zinnerman, a local parent.

For individuals going door to door, Oakley Luker, who is a local parent and Leeds First Baptist Trunk or Treat volunteer, says go where you know and keep your kids visible.

“Let them be, you know, an individual and go out and do the things. Let them walk up to the door, let them experience that, ‘I can do this by myself,’ but make sure you always keep a watchful eye.”

Chief Irwin says, bottom line, children should never roam alone, especially in the dark.

“If they could go out in groups- go out in groups and are supervised by adults- that is the most important thing,” Chief Irwin said.

Chief Irwin tells CBS42 they will have extra officers patrolling Halloween night to help you protect your little ones from harm.