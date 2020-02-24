Tuscaloosa police offering $25,000 reward for information on woman who died in 2013

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Feb. 24, 2013, 73-year-old Kate Ragsdale was found dead in her home. Seven years later, her case is still open.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (TVCU) is still looking for any new leads that could possibly bring justice for Ragsdale. There is currently a combined $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest or the closure of the case.

Investigators are hoping the reward, as well as the passage of time, will encourage witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact TVCU at 205-464-8690.

LATEST POSTS