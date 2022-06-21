TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama will implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m.

Due to the building’s location on Paul W Bryant Drive, and the large safety area put in place, in-person viewing of the implosion will be greatly limited. Those wishing to view the implosion are encouraged to watch UA’s live stream of the implosion on the UA News Center website.

A small public viewing area will be available on the top floor of the Magnolia Parking Deck at 800 Paul W. Bryant Dr. The public should access the deck by taking Bryant Drive to 6th Ave.

Parking will be available on the first two floors of the parking deck and in the surface lots around the deck. Dust masks will be provided to spectators who watch the implosion from the Magnolia Parking Deck.

A map of how to get to the public viewing area is available online.

Graphic of how to park to view Tutwiler Hall’s demolition and road closures (Photo courtesy of UA Media Advisory)

The demolition will also cause roads around old Tutwiler to be closed, starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

The closed roads include:

Paul W. Bryant Drive from 6th Avenue to Wallace Wade Avenue.

10th Avenue from 12th Street to Paul W. Bryant Drive.

12th Street from 8th Avenue to 10th Avenue.

8th Avenue from Paul W. Bryant Drive to 12th Street.

Colonial Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive.

Magnolia Drive from Paul W. Bryant Drive to Judy Bonner Drive.

The following streets will also be closed beginning at 5 a.m. to westbound traffic at 7th Avenue:

10th Alley.

11th Street.

11th Alley.

According to a press release sent by UA, all streets will begin reopening after the implosion.

The old Tutwiler Hall housed more than 50,000 women since its opening in 1968. The new Tutwiler Hall, which is located nearby the demolition site, will open in August in time for the Fall 2022 semester.