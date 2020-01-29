Tuscumbia school resource officer removed after leaving gun in bathroom

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — One of the school resource officers at G.W. Trenholm Primary School in Tuscumbia was relieved of his duties Wednesday after a substitute teacher found one of his firearms in the restroom of the faculty workroom.

According to a letter to parents from Principal Veronica Bayles, the substitute teacher found the firearm and promptly reported it to the main office. Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Darryl Aikerson called Police Chief Tony Logan who then responded to the school.

“When I got there, they explained to me that a substitute teacher had located a handgun in the faculty bathroom that belonged to the school resource officer,” said the police chief. “He had gone to use the restroom, had set it on the shelf, and left.”

The chief continued to say that the SRO went back after a few minutes to retrieve the firearm but the substitute teacher had already located it and taken it to the office where it was secured in a safe.

In the principal’s letter, she explains that students are not allowed in the faculty workroom and that because of the substitute’s quick actions, at no time was anyone in danger.

Chief Logan said that all Tuscumbia school resource officers are retired law enforcement and part-time. Principal Bayles mentions in her letter that student safety is always priority number one.

