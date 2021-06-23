Tuscaloosa’s water conservation order ends after waterline repaired

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa has ended its water conservation order after a waterline was damaged during Tropical Storm Claudette.

Customers were asked Sunday to avoid overusing their water in fear the damage could become worse. Mayor Walt Maddox ordered conservation measures for areas south of the Black Warrior River, including the University of Alabama, the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant and four rural water systems outside the city limits.

“Thanks to the diligent work of our crew members to repair the waterline damage caused by Tropical Storm Claudette, we are able to lift the conservation order even sooner than expected,” Maddox said. “We thank the water customers in the affected area for their cooperation over the last few days.”

If you have questions regarding the waterline, you can call Tuscaloosa 311.