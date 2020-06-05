Tuscaloosa’s Walt Maddox talks COVID-19, new face mask order

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening at 5 p.m. Friday, the city of Tuscaloosa will be requiring residents to wear face masks in all city facilities starting at five o’clock this evening.

It’s part of an executive order Mayor Walt Maddox signed earlier this week. On Friday morning, Maddox joined CBS 42’s Art Frankling to talk about the ordinance and the COVID-19 pandemic in Tuscaloosa.

Watch the full interview above.

