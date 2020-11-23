Tuscaloosa Riverwalk’s ‘Tinsel Trail’ opens for the holidays

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Ready to get into the holiday spirit? Tuscaloosa sure is.

Every holiday season, the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk is aglow with a trail of Christmas trees, each of which is sponsored and decorated by a local business, organization, or individual. Thanks to the efforts of one local group to make the holidays a little brighter, it’s become an annual tradition.

A radiant sight, this “Tinsel Trail” is an project of Tuscaloosa’s One Place, A Family Resource Center. This organization aims to help community members grow to their fullest potential. Tuscaloosa’s One Place offers resources to promote self-sufficiency, strengthen families, and prevent child abuse to those in need.

The trail’s grand opening is at 5:30 p.m. It is free of cost to walk through the trail of trees that stretches all the way from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater to the River Market.