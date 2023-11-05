TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tickets for the City of Tuscaloosa’s seasonal ice skating rink will go on sale Monday.

According to the City of Tuscaloosa, Holidays on the Plaza will return to Government Plaza on Nov. 24 and stay open through Jan. 15. The event will include outdoor ice skating, the Tinsel Trail and private parties.

Though admission to Holidays on the Plaza is free, guests are required to purchase skate passes to access the rink. Passes will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Tickets will also be sold on site.

Birthday and corporate party rental packages are available. To find out more about private parties, click here.