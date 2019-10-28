Tuscaloosa’s Chris England running for chair of Alabama Democratic Party

Alabama Representative Chris England, House Judiciary Committee member, looks on as Jack Sharman, House Judiciary Committee special council, while he speaks to the Alabama House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on Gov. Robert Bentley’s impeachment Monday, April 10, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Alabama lawmakers began impeachment hearings for Bentley as they consider whether to try ousting the governor over accusations he used state resources to hide a relationship with a top aide. (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, Pool)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — State Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa is running for chair of the Alabama Democratic Party.

England announced Sunday night on Twitter that he is running for chair.

The Tuscaloosa legislator has been one of the leading advocates for changes in how the state party is run.

England led an Oct. 5 meeting in which a faction of the State Democratic Executive Committee adopted new bylaws and planned a new election for chair. The Democratic National Committee has ordered the state party to take both actions.

Current Chair Nancy Worley has argued the Oct. 5 meeting was illegitimate. The dispute appears likely to end up in court.

Former congressional candidate Tabitha Isner and lieutenant governor candidate Will Boyd are also running for chair.

