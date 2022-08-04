Tuscaloosa Police investigating Jack Warner Parkway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near an intersection (Photo courtesy of Tim Reid).

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Nebraska woman struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk near the University of Alabama campus Thursday night has died from her injuries.

In a new press release by Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor on Friday, Charlotte Wallin, of Imperial, Nebraska was walking west on Jack Warner Parkway just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

A Tuscaloosa resident driving a 1999 Buick Century was heading east on Jack Warner Parkway. The driver lost control of their vehicle before driving onto the sidewalk between Marrs Spring Road and Hackberry Lane, striking the victim. The car crossed the median and came to rest in the westbound lanes.

Wallin was transported via ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center and was later airlifted to UAB for treatment. The woman’s family was on-scene and accompanied her to the hospital. She was taken off life support just after 5 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation as TPD continues to investigate.