TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

According to a post from the TSCO Facebook page, Cayla Michelle Garner has been reported missing as of Thursday afternoon. Garner is described as having 5’7″ and 155 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

She may be occupying a black 2015 Mazda 3 Touring with an unknown tag number.

Anyone with information on Garner’s whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO at 205-752-0616.