Tuscaloosa woman charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim following parking lot fight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has charged a 21-year-old woman with attempted murder after she shot another woman after a fight in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Nitaya Elizabeth Carter has been arrested after TPD officers found the victim in the 2200 block of Alberta Parkway.

According to TPD, the two women had an ongoing disagreement and decided to meet up at the parking lot of the PARA Tennis Center and the Boys and Girls Club. Both women brought associates.

After engaging in a fight, the two were broken up by the others. That’s when Carter went to a vehicle, grabbed a firearm and fired three gunshots, two of them hitting the victim. Carter fled the scene but was later apprehended by TPD.

The condition of the victim has not yet been released. Carter is currently in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

