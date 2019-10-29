Tuscaloosa veteran getting new home through Habitat for Humanity

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa community is coming together to build a new house for a veteran and her grandchildren.

On Monday, officials broke ground for the new Habitat for Humanity home.

Gloria Burns was very emotional because she has dreamed about owning her own house for many years. On Monday, that dream came true.

“It’s just a blessing from God and I am thankful for everybody who came out to support me,” Burn said. “The outpouring of love from everybody you can just feel it and I am thankful.”

Burns, an Army veteran, has been through a lot in her life. A breast cancer survivor, she once survived a near deadly domestic violence incident involving a former boyfriend.

“It means a lot for me for the safety and environment and I am going to be in a safe new home for me and my granddaughters its going to mean a lot to me,” she said.

The home will be built by the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa in partnership with the Association of the U.S. Army, West/Central Alabama Chapter, the Hillcrest High School Army Junior ROTC program, Alabama Marines Foundation, McAbee Construction, Randall – Reilly, the University of Alabama Habitat Campus Chapter, University of Alabama Law Students, and many local businesses and individuals.

“Before Thanksgiving, this family will be able to move into their new Habitat for Humanity house in a neighborhood where the little girls can play outside and can walk to school and its just a joy to be able to honor their service in this way,” Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa director Ellen Potts said.

Habitat for Humanity needs an additional $50,000 to finish building the Burns’ new home. Anyone in the community who wants to help to should contact Tuscaloosa Habitat for Humanity at 205-349-4620.

