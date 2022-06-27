TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Registered nurses and nurse practitioners at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will protest on Wednesday to highlight their concerns regarding patient safety.

According to a press release, the protest will occur on the TVAMC property throughout the day, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunchtime, and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. RNs, NPs, nurses aides, doctors, and support staff will be present.

The press release was organized by the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurse United (NNOC/NNU), a union representing the VA nurses. The specifics of nurses’ concerns include severe RN understaffing and “a hostile work environment that has driven a large number of staff to leave TVAMC.”

A similar protest was held at TVAMC in 2020 for RNs to share their concerns about patient and RN safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.