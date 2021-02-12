Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offering Covid-19 vaccines for veterans

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. -- The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an in-custody death that was discovered Thursday morning at the Etowah County Detention Center.

According to the ECSO, a deputy discovered a non-responsive inmate during his rounds. The inmate, 47-year-old Christopher Daniel Greene of Attalla, had been processed into the jail earlier on Wednesday on possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. He was pronounced dead at the scene.