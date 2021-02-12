Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center offering Covid-19 vaccines for veterans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)–The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is offering a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic to veterans currently enrolled at the center.
It is also expanding the age requirements to include veterans 55 and older.
The clinic will be in the “137 sports atrium building”.
Friday hours are from 1 p.m. until 4p.m.
Saturday and Sunday hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

