TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is looking for highly-qualified people to fill different roles, such as registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and a housekeeping aide vacancies within the center.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, there will be a job fair at the VA sports atrium, where applicants can interview for several open positions. Applicants will be selected at the event and given tentative offers.

The salary range for LPN is between $28,758 and $52,341 per year while the range for RNs is between $52,407 and $97,887 per year. The hourly rate for housekeeping aides is between $16.14 and $18.83 per hour. Salary offers may vary based on specialized experience.*

The VA will be conducting all pre-employment checks such as physicals, fingerprints, credentialing (if clinical), and background investigations.

All applicants must bring resume, two forms of ID, a copy of licensure and unofficial transcripts, (RN and LPN’s only), and DD 214 or service connection letter (for veterans). There is a $10,000 recruitment incentive for all RNs and LPNS for a one-year obligation.