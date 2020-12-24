Tuscaloosa VA gives vaccines to veterans, healthcare workers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Veterans and health care staff received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

Dr. Beth Western was the first Doctor to get her shot, she is the medical director at the nursing home.

“Nationwide almost 40% of all COVID-19 deaths have been at nursing homes. And so that was a priority from the VA to make sure we are protecting those patients and so those nursing home patients are getting the vaccine first out of all patients,” Dr. Western said.

Since March, more than 100 veterans have tested positive at the VA Medical Center with COVID-19.

John Merkle from the VA says getting the vaccine this week was a blessing that will help save lives.

“Receiving the vaccine is not only critical to our veterans but also to our staff. The Tuscaloosa VA has been devastated by the virus and having the vaccine is a symbol of hope for better things to come,” Merkle said.

There are 98 veterans living in the community living center nursing home. 30 veterans and nurses and doctors were vaccinated, more are expected to get the vaccine.