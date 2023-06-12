TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced he will be holding a series of town hall meetings across Tuscaloosa this summer.

The meetings will be held in a casual, come-and-go style at locations throughout Tuscaloosa. The goal is to give residents a chance to discuss plans, ideas and concerns with city leadership. The series kicks off Saturday with District 6 Councilor John Faile.

The town hall schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 17: Jack’s on Skyland Blvd, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Friday, June 30: Live at the Plaza, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: Heritage House North River, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Monday, August 28: Catch-A-Taste, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

TBD: Skyland Elementary, Evening

TBD: TCTA, Evening

For updates, follow the City of Tuscaloosa or Mayor Walt Maddox on social media. For questions, call 311.