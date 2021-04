TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority will be holding a grand opening ceremony for its new all-inclusive playground at Sokol Park.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Terry Saban, Judge Rob Robertson, Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon will be in attendance for the grand opening.

The playground will be located at 5901 Watermelon Road and will be available to the public for use starting Thursday.

The ceremony can be viewed in the player above starting at 4 p.m.