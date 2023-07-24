In this July 31, 2018 photo, “back to school” signage hangs in a store in Methuen, Mass.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In two weeks, the City of Tuscaloosa will begin accepting school supply donations to pay off overtime parking tickets.

Beginning Monday, August 7, and extending until Friday, September 1, Tuscaloosa residents can pay off $18 worth of overtime parking tickets with a donation of school supplies worth $10. School supplies valued at $20 or more will be accepted in place of two $18 parking tickets.

Below is a list of suggested supplies and their estimated values that will be used if a receipt is not provided:

Heavy Duty Backpacks: $10

Ream White Copy Paper: $4

Index Cards: $.50

Black & Blue Ink Pens: $1

16GB Flash Drive: $4

Scientific Calculators: $9

Erasers – 3 packs: $1.50

Standard/College Ruled: $1

College-Ruled Spiral Notebooks: $.60

Mechanical or #2 pencils: $1

Binder Pouches: $6

Clorox/Lysol Wipes 3 packs: $6.50

Highlighters 3ct.: $2.10

Highlighters 10ct.: $6

Hand Sanitizers: $2

Box(es) of Kleenex Tissues: $1.60

Binder Dividers: $1.50

Box of Crayons: $3

Kids’ Scissors: $1.50

Any school supplies valued at $10 will be accepted.

School supplies should be brought to the Tuscaloosa Municipal Court at 2122 6th St. For questions, residents can call 311.

All supplies received will be donated to the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education and distributed to local students in need.