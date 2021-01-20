Tuscaloosa teen facing attempted murder charge after victims show up at hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa teenager has been booked into the county jail after a shooting that took place Jan. 15.

At around 7:45 p.m. that Friday, Tuscaloosa police contacted Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators to several areas in and around the 3000 block of Elm Street on a shooting.

Additionally, authorities say, two victims were also located at DCH Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One of the victims is facing life-threatening injuries.

During the following days, the Violent Crimes Unit collected evidence, developed suspects and followed up with an arrest on Jan. 20.

Eighteen-year-old Willis Battle, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and discharging into an occupied vehicle. His total bond is set at $90,000.