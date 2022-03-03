TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa County arrested a 19-year-old man after child pornography was discovered on his phone Tuesday.

According to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Trevor Patton Crow was arrested following a search warrant of his residence. He was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as failing to affix a tax stamp.

A forensic investigation of Crow’s phone came next and once it was completed, authorities added 10 counts of possessing obscene material containing visual depictions of persons under the age of 17 to his charges.

He is currently being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $181,000 bond.