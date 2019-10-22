Tuscaloosa teen arrested for bringing gun on school campus, stealing car

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa teen was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he brought a loaded gun on a school campus.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Departement, an unnamed student brought a loaded .380 handgun onto Central High School’s campus.

A School Resource Officer was trying to serve a warrant to the teen but he ran from police. Police then searched the teen’s backpack and found the gun.

The teen was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, resisting arrest and stealing a car.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

