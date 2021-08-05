Tuscaloosa street renamed to ‘Nick’s Kids Avenue’ in honor of Coach Nick Saban and his charity

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It was a big honor Thursday morning for Alabama football coach Nick Saban, his wife Terry and their charity, Nick’s Kids Foundation. Hundreds in the Tuscaloosa community celebrated the renaming of 28th Avenue to Nick’s Kids Avenue.

Coach Saban tells CBS 42 he and his wife were humbled, but vow to continue their work to help children.

“First of all, I would like to thank the mayor and city council for bestowing this wonderful honor for naming a street for Nick’s Kids. My dad would be really proud of all the people who have supported Nick’s Kids and so many people who have worked so hard to help others,” said Saban.

The parade kicked off at 9 a.m. The Million Dollar Band and the Crimsonettes, Big AL and members of the Tuscaloosa City Council participated, and of course Miss Terry and the Coach himself.

Terry Saban says the Jubilee celebration is bigger than renaming 28th Avenue to Nick’s Kids Avenue. She says it is all about helping children be successful in life. In just a few years, the Saban Center will open on the property where the Tuscaloosa News is located. It will house a children’s museum, the Tuscaloosa Public Library and a children’s theatre.

“And now we will be able to come down Nicks Kids Avenue to an elite learning center with a hands-on museum, children’s theatre that we can all be proud of and participate in. So thank you all and Roll Tide,” said Terry Saban.

Mayor Walt Maddox thanked the Saban family for their charity that helps kids.

“Whether it’s giving back to our community, like they are doing today, or just helping a family in need, the Saban family doesn’t know how to do anything halfway. The Saban family legacy is not built on words but built on action,” said Maddox.

The Saban Center is scheduled to open in 2024.