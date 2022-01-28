TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa police officer killed in the line of duty in 2019 was honored Friday morning in a street re-naming ceremony.

Officer Dornell Cousette was honored during the ceremony at the Tuscaloosa Environmental Services building.

Police Chief Brent Blankley says Cousette was one of the most dedicated and talented hardworking investigators he has ever served with.

“We are very thankful that the city of Tuscaloosa allowed us to name a street after Investigator Cousette,” he said. “These officers drive in and out every day as they go into headquarters, and they know the sacrifice that he gave for the city and his community.”

During the ceremony, officers and city leaders unveiled a new street sign named in Cousette’s honor. It is no longer 35th Street. The road is now called “Investigator Dornell Cousette Street.”

Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders says he is thankful the city is paying his fallen friend such a high honor.

“This is very special, to have my friend and co-worker to get 35th Street re-named to Dornell Cousette Street is an honor to the police department and also an honor to the citizens of Tuscaloosa. My heart is overwhelmed, and I am glad and happy because Dornell was my friend,” Sanders said.

Officer Cousette’s family was presented with a Medal of Honor of Law Enforcement during the ceremony. Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty on September 16, 2019, while trying to arrest a suspect wanted for robbery.