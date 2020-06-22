Tuscaloosa still holding Fourth of July fireworks show, rest of ‘Celebration on the River’ canceled

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa says their Fourth of July fireworks show will go on as planned, but the rest of the “Celebration on the River” activities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fireworks show will take place downtown at 9 p.m. and will last for approximately 20 minutes. There will be limited free parking at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and the Downtown Intermodal Facility parking deck.

Music that will accompany the fireworks show can be heard on the following radio stations: 95.3, 92.9, 101.7, 100.1, 93.3, 97.5 and 100.9.

The city of Tuscaloosa is asking residents who are viewing the fireworks to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

